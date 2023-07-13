Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was arrested Tuesday for the string of burglaries in the Rapid Valley area.

Several reports of burglary, criminal entry to a motor vehicle, and other similar crimes were made on July 6 in the Rapid Valley area. 21-year-old Edgar Bear Runner was arrested and charged with first-degree Burglary, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Entry to a Motor Vehicle, and Grand Theft.

Pennington County has seen an increase in these crimes and the sheriff’s office reminds people to lock everything up and take precautions so they don’t fall victim to these crimes.

“Make sure you secure everything, lock your doors, lock your windows, don’t leave valuable property lying around your property, maybe additional lighting would be a key too or some motion lights, and then a lot of people have cameras around their property as well,” Dustin Morrison, investigation captain at Pennington County Sherriff’s Office said.

Captain Morrison also said these are crimes of opportunity, so criminals often go through neighborhoods checking cars and houses. He urges people to report any suspicious behavior.

The investigation is still open and more charges could be pending.

