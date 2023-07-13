Rapid City bocce complex set for grand opening July 18

Mayor Jason Salamun will attend and participate in grand opening event
Rapid City has built the Special Olympic bocce courts for the community, this was the ground breaking.
Rapid City has built the Special Olympic bocce courts for the community, this was the ground breaking.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The grand opening for the complex is next Tuesday at 5 p.m. at 215 Mount Rushmore Road.

Along with Mayor Salamun, the event will feature members from various organizations such as Special Olympics South Dakota, Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department, TerraSite Design, RCS Construction, and project donors. Additionally, attendees interested in learning the bocce game can participate in playing with the Special Olympics Rapid City Flame athletes.

“The Bocce Complex is the result of contributions from many generous corporations and individuals,” said Rapid City Council member Pat Roseland. “Bocce is an outdoor game played by people of all ages and abilities all over the world. It will soon be a favorite activity for Rapid City residents and visitors.”

"We are grateful to all the folks who made this new facility possible. It will give the Special Olympics athletes a place to hone their skills, offer the public a place to learn the lifetime sport of bocce, and encourage everyone, no matter their abilities, to get out and enjoy a game with their friends and family."

The Bocce game involves players initially tossing a small white ball called a pallino (pronounced ‘pal-eeno’), followed by tossing bocce balls as close to the pallino as possible to earn points. The games are played on 12-foot by 60-foot courts and can feature games of single players against each other or two teams of two to four players each.

“Bocce is the fastest growing Special Olympics sport in North America,” said Darryl Nordquist, CEO and president of Special Olympics South Dakota. “We intend to hold regional and state tournaments here. Rapid City has the best bocce facility in all of South Dakota and the surrounding region.”

According to city officials, the newly established facility is a great resource for Special Olympians to receive training. Additionally, it offers a new recreational option for families and friends in Rapid City.

“We are grateful to all the folks who made this new facility possible,” said Melissa Petersen, Rapid City Parks and Recreation landscape designer. “It will give the Special Olympics athletes a place to hone their skills, offer the public a place to learn the lifetime sport of bocce, and encourage everyone, no matter their abilities, to get out and enjoy a game with their friends and family.”

Rapid City’s newest athletic and recreational facility received considerable community support.

“As we progressed through the project, from conceptual design through build completion, people stepped up to fill in with whatever was needed,” said Eirik Heikes of TerraSite Design. “We couldn’t have done this without their corporate and personal donations.”

In mid-March, officials and athletes took part in a ground-breaking ceremony at the northwest corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Omaha Street. The site had been used as an overflow parking lot for several years and had previously housed community and high school tennis courts.

