KOTA Cares: Shopping at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission Thrift Store means helping those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Instead of throwing away your unused household items why not donate them and do a little shopping at the same time?

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we head inside the Cornerstone Thrift Store and see how a donation can go a long way.

From clothing to furniture to books to household goods, the Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s Thrift Store has it all.

The thrift store operates off of donations from the community. The store then sells these items and profits made fund their women’s and children’s home.

This includes paying for things such as utilities, staff salaries, clothing, hygiene items, and moving assistance.

“People are really glad to know that their money is going to something productive and to the care for women and children and babies. That’s always something that’s important to them and they know that they can get a good deal here,” said Lysa Allison, executive director for Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

The women’s and children’s home is open 24/7 and sees more than 9,000 overnight guests every year.

On average it takes about $600,000 to operate the shelter.

While all types of donations are accepted, thrift stores ask people to make sure their items still have plenty of life left.

“We just ask that they be clean and gently used. That it’s not just junk that they don’t want to take to the landfill. You know we don’t want that,” added Allison. “We just want stuff that we can turn around and sell, that people can use. And it’s amazing what people donate and it’s amazing what people buy and it’s really kind of fun to watch the whole process.”

The Cornerstone Thrift Store is located at 401 11th St. and is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

To donate to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, click here.

