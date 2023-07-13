John Witherspoon College gets a new space for their students

President of John Witherspoon College said he is ready to rebrand the church with its own separate building, apart from Real-Life church of the Nazarene.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the planning commission, the new location for John Witherspoon College will be located at 640 East. Saint Patrick Street, which is currently the Journey Church building. The Journey church members and staff will be relocating to 1981 Centre Street which is directly across from Western South Dakota Tech, according to the Journey church website.

The John Witherspoon College has previously shared a building with the Real-Life church of the Nazarene.

President for JWC, John Swann says he looks forward to being able to brand their college in a new way.

“As much as we’ve enjoyed our relationship with the churches, there’s a tendency for people to think we’re part of the church, and we’re an independent entity, so this lets us carve out our own identity.”

Swann says in the interim, all of the college’s belongings are in storage until the Journey Church is open for use.

According to the college’s website, the new building is located at 640 East. Saint Patrick Street will be active by August 1, this year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City
Rapid City Regional Airport
Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations
Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
Calves and lambs are fed on a daily schedule multiple times a day.
Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals

Latest News

Children of all ages used music to head on a magical adventure, all without leaving the room.
“With music and imagination, anything is possible”
Gov. Kristi Noem visited Lewis Drug in Sioux Falls Wednesday morning to speak about the...
Noem addresses prescription drug shortage in South Dakota
Black Hills Music Chamber
Find clothing, furniture, and more at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission Thrift Store and shop for...
KOTA Cares: Shopping at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission Thrift Store means helping those in need