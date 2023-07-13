John Witherspoon College gets a new space for their students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the planning commission, the new location for John Witherspoon College will be located at 640 East. Saint Patrick Street, which is currently the Journey Church building. The Journey church members and staff will be relocating to 1981 Centre Street which is directly across from Western South Dakota Tech, according to the Journey church website.

The John Witherspoon College has previously shared a building with the Real-Life church of the Nazarene.

President for JWC, John Swann says he looks forward to being able to brand their college in a new way.

“As much as we’ve enjoyed our relationship with the churches, there’s a tendency for people to think we’re part of the church, and we’re an independent entity, so this lets us carve out our own identity.”

Swann says in the interim, all of the college’s belongings are in storage until the Journey Church is open for use.

According to the college’s website, the new building is located at 640 East. Saint Patrick Street will be active by August 1, this year.

