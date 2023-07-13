Harney and Canyon Lake earn wins at Little League Sub Districts

Harney and Canyon Lake meet Thursday for a trip to state
By Vic Quick
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Little League sub district tournament opened up on Wednesday out at the Harney complex. Harney rolled to an impressive 10-0 victory over Bandit Ball. Canyon Lake knocked off Rapid City baseball 10-8.

Rapid City and Bandit Ball play an elimination game Thursday at 5:00. At around 7:00 Canyon Lake and Harney play for a spot at the state tournament. The tourney is double elimination with the top two teams earning a spot at next week’s state tournament in Sioux Falls. The sub district tournament runs through Friday out at the Harney complex.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition

Latest News

7-12 harney little league
Harney and Canyon Lake earn wins at Little League Sub Districts
7-12 Central volleyball
Future Cobbler volleyball camp
7-12 Central volleyball
Future Cobbler volleyball camp
7-11 post 22 score
Post 22 blanks Sturgis