The City of Spearfish is restoring a historic structure

The City hopes this project will encourage residents and visitors to embrace the outdoors
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The “Rocketship” at Evans Park was set to be torn down due to its deteriorating framework, but a group of citizens came together, forming a coalition that successfully rallied A&L contractors to revamp the rocket ship.

Rocket ship structure pieces
Rocket ship structure pieces(KOTA/KEVN)

”It’s going to be structurally very different. It’s going to have a new powder coating paint on it. They’re going to reinforce the slide, I think put a cover over it to kind of block some sun off of it. And just kind of spruce it up,” said Spearfish City Administrator Steve Mcfarland.

Along with the rocketship, other playground equipment inspired by the rocketship theme will be added, and the project is set to be completed by this fall.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged and arrested for crimes in the Rapid Valley area.
Rapid City man arrested for string of Rapid Valley burglaries
7-12 harney little league
Harney and Canyon Lake earn wins at Little League Sub Districts
Motorcycle involved hit and run in Rapid City, SD
Police seek the public’s help finding the driver involved in a hit and run accident
FFA members clean bleachers for state fairgrounds.
FFA members put in two weeks worth of work in two hours

Latest News

Nerdy Nuts Rapid City let's customers get creative with peanut butter.
Nerdy Nuts: from viral videos to storefront success
RC VA Clinic Update
Thune Farm Bill
Police seek the public's help in finding driver involved in hit and run accident
A school prank has led to criminal charges