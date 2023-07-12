VOA starts HIV conversation, breaking stigma

By Keith Grant
Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Volunteers of America of Northern Rockies’ (VOA) have two HIV prevention and education programs are available in Rapid City. The Ryan White Part B program is for HIV patients. This program helps schedule appointments, access medication, and help with health insurance and transportation. While the HIV prevention program provides free HIV and STI education programs at colleges, medical clinics, and health fairs. VOA also provides free HIV testing in western South Dakota.

Jessica Buckley with VOA says the Ryan White Part B program helps 120 people. In western South Dakota, VOA performs around 300 rapid HIV tests per year, educates 1,500 people, and gives out over 20,000 free condoms.

The CDC recommends people between 16 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once. Buckley says breaking the stigma surrounding HIV will help more people feel comfortable getting tested for STIs because HIV does not discriminate.

For more information on VOA’s HIV programs watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

