Storm chances return Thursday afternoon

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be generally clear tonight, though an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures will drop into the 50s for many with some holding steady near 60°.

Thursday will start off sunny, but a few isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop into the afternoon hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially in southwest South Dakota. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat. Highs will be in the 80s for many with some spots on the plains reaching the low 90s.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Friday, though an isolated shower or storm will be possible - mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s for much of the area with some 70s in the hills. The sunshine will continue over the weekend along with 70s and 80s.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for many on Monday. We’re expecting warmer temperatures to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with a few spots reaching the 90s. A couple of storms will be possible each day.

