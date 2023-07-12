Rapid City’s College Park next host for Hydrant Parties in the Park series

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - College Park in north Rapid City will serve as the next venue in the ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ series, hosted by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. The event is scheduled for Friday from 1-3 p.m.

“We’re expecting and hoping for nice weather for the second hydrant party,” said Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “It’s a great time for everyone involved, for people of all ages.”

The hydrant parties include lots of water, games, and fun! Staff from the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department, and the City’s Solid Waste Division will be participating and staff from the Rapid City Public Library will be operating one of their popular ‘Pop Up Libraries’ for the event.

“Bring their squirt guns and other water toys from home,” said Myers. “And plan on getting wet. It promises to be a blast.”

According to Myers, the fire department personnel will activate the fire truck hoses to douse the participants with water. The Parks and Recreation Department of the City is organizing three ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ this summer, and the last one is set to take place at LaCroix Park on August 11 from 1-3 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Check for updates on Rapid City Parks and Recreation Facebook.

