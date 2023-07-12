Rapid City Police Department welcomes community participation in Citizen Police Academy

Rapid City Police Department recruits for next citizens academy.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As a community member, getting familiar with the way police handle certain situations could pique your interest.

If this is the case, then the Rapid City Police Department is opening its doors once again to those Rapid City community members interested in taking part in the Citizen Police Academy. The 13-week course not only helps get people interested in what the RCPD does but also in why and how they do their job.

“One of the things that we find is that not only is it a great way to engage the community, but at the very least it helps us teach the community simple things like why we do what we do and how we do what we do,” said Rapid City Police Department public information officer Brendyn Medina.

The RCPD is also using this as a way to be transparent to the public, giving them an honest look at the work they do not only in the police uniform but also out of the uniform.

“Transparency is needed for a law enforcement agency to open their doors to the general public. A lot of the stuff we do every day serving the community is something we want to showcase to the community,” said Medina.

If you are interested in joining the 13-week program you can head to the City of Rapid City website where online applications are available. It is also important to note that there is no cost to participate, but class size is limited.

