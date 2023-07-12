Probe into sexual assault cases at US Coast Guard Academy kept secret, documents say

Seal of the U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.(Department of Defense)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New questions are being raised about the secret investigation into sexual abuse, including rapes, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

According to documents viewed by CNN, the assaults were treated as minor misconduct by Coast Guard command and were usually covered up.

The investigation, dubbed “Fouled Anchor” ran from 2014 to 2019 but only reviewed sexual assaults from 1990 to 2006.

Of the dozens of old cases examined, only one person was prosecuted, and the charge was dismissed when a court ruled the statute of limitations had run out.

Many of the alleged perpetrators graduated and went on to high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard or other branches of the military.

A source said the report was centrally controlled like how a classified report would be treated.

The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.

The controversy will likely be addressed Thursday, when a commandant is set to appear before a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City

Latest News

President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
LIVE: Biden speaks; G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation hits its lowest point since early 2021 as prices ease for gas, groceries and used cars
Dave Keaggy made an ambitious goal that would be difficult for most people look easy as he...
WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday with fitness challenge
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans