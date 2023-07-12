Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals

Even in a state where agriculture rules, not everyone experiences it.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to USDA.gov farmers and ranchers are an important part of the nation, providing food and care for the land.

While living in South Dakota it’s not unusual to see farm livestock many of us don’t get that hands-on experience.

Old MacDonald’s Farm located in Rapid City offers guests the chance to give bottles to the lambs and calves free of charge.

Referred to as the ‘bottle babies’, the animals are put on a certain schedule of times you can help feed them throughout the day and gain a new perspective of the baby animals.

“Mostly just so that people can come and get a unique experience up close and personal. A lot of folks that come in haven’t even seen cows before, so it’s pretty exciting for them,” said Kylee Goehring, assistant manager.

According to fb.org one farm in the U.S. can feed 166 people annually.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition
Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

Latest News

Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City
Rapid City Regional Airport
Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations
Rapid Transit System, SD
Changing gas prices could mean more money for Rapid Transit System
Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun swore in four new youth city council members, ushering in a new...
Youth City Council sworn in Rapid City, promoting civic engagement