Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to USDA.gov farmers and ranchers are an important part of the nation, providing food and care for the land.

While living in South Dakota it’s not unusual to see farm livestock many of us don’t get that hands-on experience.

Old MacDonald’s Farm located in Rapid City offers guests the chance to give bottles to the lambs and calves free of charge.

Referred to as the ‘bottle babies’, the animals are put on a certain schedule of times you can help feed them throughout the day and gain a new perspective of the baby animals.

“Mostly just so that people can come and get a unique experience up close and personal. A lot of folks that come in haven’t even seen cows before, so it’s pretty exciting for them,” said Kylee Goehring, assistant manager.

According to fb.org one farm in the U.S. can feed 166 people annually.

