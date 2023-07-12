Gun N’ Hoses Blood Drive wrap up, it’s never too late to donate!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant just recently wrapped up their 18th annual Guns N’ Hoses Blood Drive. The Rapid City Fire Department and the Rapid City Police Department went head to head in a competition to see which department would bring in more donors.

The fire department slid by this year with 12 more pints of blood than the police department, bringing this year’s total up to 620 total pints of blood.

Even though the blood drive is over, it is never too late to donate. Vitalent hosts many other blood drives throughout the year and they are open for donations on Omaha St. every day of the week.

To find out where they are hosting future blood drives or to make an appointment, head to their website, Vitalant.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.