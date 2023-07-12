Grocery store employee finds wallet with $6,000 in cash, returns it to owner

A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) – A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash.

On Friday, Ramey’s Marketplace employee Jennifer Sullivan found the wallet sitting open by the register at the store in Sumrall. She picked it up to see who it belonged to.

“I went around there and turned it around to see the name. When I saw it was a lot of money, I took my hands off,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she immediately found store manager Randy Bounds, and the pair began to think of a way to locate the wallet’s owner.

“We checked Facebook and everything we could,” said Bounds. “Come to find out, it was a man that lives here in Sumrall.”

Sullivan and Bounds also notified Sumrall police, who helped return the wallet to its rightful owner.

The owner’s identity is being kept private, but Sumrall Police Chief Elsie Cowart is praising the employee’s honest actions.

“In all of what’s going on in society, that person could have pocketed that money and not said a thing,” Cowart said. “She could have taken the money out; threw it in the garbage, but she chose to do what was right.”

Sullivan said she was just looking out for others.

“I’m hoping anybody would have done the same thing,” Sullivan said.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition
Sioux park playground victim to vandalism
Crime did not take a holiday break in Rapid City

Latest News

A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. The dominant theme darkening the scene is the...
‘Succession’ leads all Emmy nominees with 27 as HBO dominates
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
At NATO summit, Biden says ‘our unity will not falter’ on Ukraine
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Pastor Michael Shover of Christ the Redeemer Church in Pella, left, argues with Ryan Maher, of...
Iowa Republicans passed a strict abortion bill last night. A legal challenge was filed by morning