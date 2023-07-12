Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction costs rose more than 10 percent between November of 20-21 and November 20-22. That’s according to the Associated General Contractors. And those costs may be impacting the Rapid City Regional Airport’s planned expansion.

Phase one of the three part expansion was originally estimated to cost $52.6 million. After a recent review, the cost rose to more than $54 million, putting the project over budget.

After learning that, the airport started looking at areas that could be scaled back, in an attempt to get the budget back to the original estimate.

”The project did come in over budget. So were looking at certain options on how it is that we can potentially move forward with portions of the project. There’s three pieces of project one, so were looking at each of those and looking at ways we can potentially scale back the project or break it into more phases, in an effort to keep the project potentially moving forward,” said Patrick Dame, executive director for Rapid City Regional Airport.

This first phase of the project is focused on expanding the ticket counters, back of house baggage area, and TSA checkpoint areas.

The entire project is expected to take the better part of the next decade.

