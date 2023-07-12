Downtown Rapid City parking improves with ramp update

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You might find parking easier the next trip you take downtown Rapid City, as the city nears its next step in re-opening all of the parking ramp.

For some time, those with parking spot permits and the general public were limited in where they could park in the ramp downtown but with this update, officials are saying spots with permits will all be accessible again.

In terms of public parking, Anna Gilligan with the Parking Advisory Board says construction crews will leave space for them as well.

”The construction team has said they can accommodate those parkers again so they’re just sectioning off parts of the garage at a time for work,” said Gilligan.

While the ramp construction is a step closer to completion, it is still estimated to be finished late this fall.

