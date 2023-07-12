Crime did not take a break during the holiday in Rapid City

Vandals hit Rapid City parks and playgrounds, including the just-opened Sioux Park playground.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vandals hit Rapid City parks and playgrounds, including the just-opened Sioux Park playground.

The Rapid City parks division manager says he is disappointed to see this $320,000 project was vandalized.

“It’s a shame really. With the parks system that Rapid City has. A lot of people really enjoy what’s offered here, and with our crew, we try to make it as nice as possible and as safe as possible for everybody,” Anderson said.

Dinosaur Park and the area around West Memorial Park have also been hit by vandals recently. The trachodon dinosaur replica, that is one of five dinosaurs displayed at the park had its tail tagged with a white colored spray paint that was property of Mac Construction crews.

Project superintendent for Mac Construction, Kris Weinberger says they have plans set in place to deter future vandals.

“The city plans on putting a protective coating on all the products, all the rock, a lot of the walks I think they’re going to do.”, Weinberger said.

After the trichodon incident Weinberger says he and his crew were careful to pick up all of their supplies and equipment before they left the construction site.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition
Samuel Barnes, along with his father John Barnes, share the experience of becoming an academic...
Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job

Latest News

City hall in Rapid City will be undergoing renovations.
Public works committee discusses ‘BIG’ grant
Rapid City Regional Airport
Expansion plans for Rapid City Regional Airport might have to undergo some alterations
Rapid Transit System, SD
Changing gas prices could mean more money for Rapid Transit System
Calves and lambs are fed on a daily schedule multiple times a day.
Outdoor attraction lets you bottle feed baby animals