Cooking Beef with Eric - Poor Boy Steak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may not think of grilling a roast on the grill but think again! The nice char you get and that smoky flavor can make a roast taste better when cooked this way.

Shirly Dahn of Rapid City submitted this recipe a few years ago. First, you need a 3-to-4-pound roast. She suggests having the butcher cut it to 2″ thick and tenderize it.

Place roast in a shallow pan. Combine 1/3 cup French dressing, 1 cup ketchup, 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 teaspoon garlic salt (or just use 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper) and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. pour over meat; cover and marinate in the refrigerator at least 3 hours or overnight.

When ready to cook, discard all but 3/4 cup of the marinade. You will use that for basting. Grill on a hot grill for 45 minutes or until done. You should baste the roast every 15 minutes and turn it 4 times during the cooking process. Make sure you let it rest before slicing.

