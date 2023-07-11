USACE to host public meeting regarding former Badlands bombing range

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An informational public meeting regarding the site inspection and remedial investigation of the former Badlands bombing range in Oglala Lakota and Jackson Counties, South Dakota will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alex Johnson Hotel in Rapid City.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District is hosting the event, which will feature a formal presentation followed by an open-house workshop. Attendees will learn about the site’s history, the project’s current status, and what to expect as the investigation progresses. Project leaders will be available to answer questions and discuss project-specific elements during the open-house portion.

The USACE, representing the Department of Defense, is the lead agency for this project, and representatives from the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Bureau of Indian Affairs, South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and National Park Service will also be in attendance.

Additionally, for those who cannot attend in person and would like to join the meeting virtually, do so by dialing 907-917-2226, passcode 958276897#, or on the Microsoft Teams app with Meeting ID218 501 358 577, Passcode: mRgvko.

For more information, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, Public Affairs Office at (402) 995-2417.

