Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Samuel Barnes, a rising senior at Rapid City Stevens High School, aced the ACT, earning a score of 36. ACT shares that only one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn this academic accomplishment.

Barnes says he had a strong feeling he could get this score. Samuel’s dad, John Barnes, said he just helps when needed, staying hands off Samuels’s academic ambition. The ACT is made up of four different tests: English, math, reading, and science. While Samuel received the top score, he did not look forward to the math section.

Watch the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more about Samuel and John Barnes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

Sixteen law enforcement officers graduate from D.A.R.E. program
USACE to host public meeting regarding former Badlands bombing range
Rapid City forecast
kota kevn forecast
John Witherspoon college new location in August
Well-renowned Christian college in Rapid City relocates