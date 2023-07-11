Rapid City student shares experience of acing ACT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Samuel Barnes, a rising senior at Rapid City Stevens High School, aced the ACT, earning a score of 36. ACT shares that only one-quarter of 1% of students who take the ACT earn this academic accomplishment.

Barnes says he had a strong feeling he could get this score. Samuel’s dad, John Barnes, said he just helps when needed, staying hands off Samuels’s academic ambition. The ACT is made up of four different tests: English, math, reading, and science. While Samuel received the top score, he did not look forward to the math section.

Watch the interview above from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more about Samuel and John Barnes.

