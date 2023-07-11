Rapid City organization educates to fight human trafficking

Treasured Lives wants to do more than just discuss sex trafficking.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Human trafficking is on the rise in many parts of the world. According to the International Labor Organization, the worldwide exploitation of people forced into sex work grew by almost 24 percent from 2016 to 2021.

The survivor-led organization Treasured Lives here in Rapid City is focused on the individual needs of trauma survivors while also helping spread community awareness of sex trafficking in the Black Hills. They aim to do this through education rather than just vocal awareness.

Educating, hopefully, will begin to take more and more of the buyers out of the picture. If you have fewer buyers, then the product is not worthwhile to the seller, and that’s what we hope to do, which is get rid of the consumers,” explained Treasured Lives executive director Kelly Patterson.

According to Patterson, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is a big hub for trafficking, adding that while spreading awareness is a year-round endeavor, with this year’s rally right around the corner, it’s especially important to educate people on the signs in order to not only help stop the sellers but also the consumers of sex trafficking.

“There are so many other things that can be done to make everyone proactive in some form or another, and those are the points we really want to get across: get educated, be aware, have your eyes open, and then you can do these things to help,” said Patterson.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can help in the fight against human sex trafficking, Treasured Lives will be at Main Street Square on Friday for the Benefit Concert for Treasured Lives.

