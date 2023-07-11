Homeowner finds bobcats hiding in attic, shower

Two bobcats were released after they were discovered inside a home in Arizona. (ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT)
By Tianna Morimoto and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - A homeowner in Arizona made two surprising and furry discoveries when checking to see what was making noise around their house last month.

On June 8, a homeowner heard something in the attic and went to see what it was, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. When the homeowner climbed up, they were shocked to find a bobcat kitten, but it appeared that its mother was nowhere to be found.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department were called to assist and said that recent damage to the home’s roof allowed the bobcats to access the attic, who seemed to really like the spot.

The homeowner successfully caught the kitten. Game and Fish contacted the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which took in the bobcat, while the search for its mother continued.

A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's...
A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's mom was discovered peeking out from in the shower.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)

However, the search didn’t last long when later that day, the homeowner was surprised to find the mother bobcat in their bathroom.

Officers from Game and Fish and Southwest Wildlife arrived at the home and were met with two golden eyes staring at them from the shower. They soon captured the bobcat and safely removed it from the house.

The mother bobcat was then reunited with her kitten. Game and Fish posted a video on social media of the pair being released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition
Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion
Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Latest News

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in court in the Fulton county courthouse,...
A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia’s 2020 election
A man carries belongings through floodwaters from a home in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10,...
A surging river threatens Vermont’s capital as crews rescue more than 100 from swift water
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday