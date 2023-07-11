Beautiful weather on tap for Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms end this evening and skies will gradually clear up overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s for much of the area with a few spots near 60°.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Wednesday as high temperatures will be in the 80s once again. Some spots toward the Badlands could flirt with 90°, while some spots in the hills may stay in the upper 70s.

Another chance for storms will return Thursday. A few could be strong to severe with hail and wind as the primary threats. Highs will be in the 80s once again.

Mostly sunny skies are back Friday and over the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s across the area. Temperatures will be warmer into next week with 80s and 90s likely across the area. Rapid City could flirt with its first 90° day of the year Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon storm chances will return as well.

