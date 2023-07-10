Tips and tricks to keep energy bills down

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to Wallet Hub, South Dakota is listed as the 11th most energy-expensive state.

WalletHub says the average monthly electricity cost in South Dakota is around $150. Adding renewable energy sources such as wind or solar, could lower that monthly bill. In March, Black Hills Energy started looking to bring more renewable energy sources to the Black Hills Area, but those resources can’t always meet the needs of customers.

“So renewable resources do provide an opportunity to use alternative resources of energy such as wind and solar. When we look at those resources we obviously have to recognize that the sun doesn’t always shine, and the wind doesn’t always blow so in conjunction with wind and solar we also need to have a base of generation resources to meet the demands of our customers,” said Michael Pogany, general manager of operations for Black Hills Energy.

Pogany says there are some things people can do to lower their electric bills during the warm season

“So this time of year, obviously it hasn’t been incredibly warm yet, but the one recommendation that I would give customers is to watch their thermostat temperature. The warmer you can keep your thermostat in the summertime and be comfortable is better on your energy bills. Just a couple degrees on your thermostat can save 10 or 15 percent on your energy costs. The other thing I would strongly recommend is that customers have their ac units serviced or maintained at least annually, and then change their furnace filter every 30 to 60 days,” continued Pogany.

Additionally, Pogany says things like smart televisions or power cords can still drain energy. Some devices can measure the energy demand of those products, and turning them off when not in use can also save money on an energy bill.

