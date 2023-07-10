Sheridan Cooks - The Wagon Box and their Bone Marrow Burger

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wagon Box in picturesque Story, Wyoming has undergone some pretty serious remodeling recently. This not only includes the facility, but the food options, too. Chef Travis Egan is the Executive Chef at the Wagon Box, and brings his amazing culinary skills to the restaurant there. Learn more on this edition of Sheridan Cooks.

