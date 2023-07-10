Rock the night away with the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater

The musical features 20 different songs to help people journey back to the 80s.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Belle Fourche Community Area Theater is taking it back to the 80′s with their performance of the hit musical Rock of Ages.

Unlike normal shows done by the theater, Rock of Ages features a bigger cast.

The last musical done by the theater was in 2018, and executive director Dereck Olson is taking this opportunity to step out of the box and bring a new kind of show to the Belle Fourche Community Theater.

Typically, it takes six weeks to put a show together, but a musical of this magnitude adds a level of difficulty with things such as memorizing songs and choreography to putting the performance together.

“We’ve done that just for the last five years just these normal shows, which are a lot of fun, but this is a bigger cast. There’s a lot more to do, in the show there are over 20 songs in it, and they all need a little bit of choreography. So, it’s a larger undertaking than kind of a normal show. So, it’s been a lot, but it’s been really fun too,” said Olson on getting everything ready for opening night.

Rock of Ages opens at the Belle Fourche Community Theatre from July 27-29 at 7 p.m. and July 30th at 3 p.m. To purchase a ticket to the show online click here.

If you need help getting in the rock and roll mood, the Belle Fourche Community Area Theater is hosting a karaoke fundraiser on July 14 at the Branding Iron Steakhouse and Salon from 8-11 p.m.

For more information on the fundraiser click here.

