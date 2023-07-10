Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Owning a small business is no small feat. Multiple factors go into making sure that the business won’t go under.

For a Rapid City business owner, the hard work has given him the opportunity to showcase his work on national television.

“I’m actually very proud of what my guys and I have achieved. The things that we’re putting out right now on a scale are getting noticed obviously nationally now, which being from Rapid City, you don’t really think that your stuff is like that,” said El Diablo Truck Mounts president Mike Schaeffer.

The Rapid City business El Diablo Truck Mounts is getting national attention for the mount, which has been recognized by a national cleaning institute for its effectiveness.

“The machine has been tested by the carpet and rug institute and won the gold label. So, it’s the only truck mount that can say that. The fact that we build it right here in Rapid City means we try to do most of our stuff locally as much as we can,” said Schaeffer.

The business wasn’t always booming before Schaeffer acquired the company.

“The gentleman that owned the company before was an elderly guy, and he was transitioning things into his kids’ lives when his wife passed away. I mean, it was just an unfortunate series of results that put him in a bad position,” explained Schaeffer.

After acquiring the small business from Colorado, Schaeffer was able to nurse it back to life.

“Since we’ve picked it up and resurrected things and got stuff going back over and got people believing back in, most guys jumped right back on board, and we just took right off,” said Schaeffer.

The focus on having a nationally recognized Black Hills business while working with the local community gives the bigger names a run for their money.

“I think it’s pretty cool to be able to look back on some of these things and see just how much of an impact you’re making on other people and other businesses; it’s pretty rewarding, honestly,” said Schaeffer.

El Diablo Truck Mounts will be featured on Bloomberg’s “World’s Greatest” later this year.

