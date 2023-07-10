Maybe our first 90-degree day of the year in Rapid City today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Will we see our first official 90 degree day today? It’s possible! A ridge of high pressure aloft and plenty of sunshine will help those temperatures soar today.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible today, but a better chance arrives Tuesday as a well-defined upper level disturbance moves in from the west and northwest. There might be a couple of severe storms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday is looking to be mostly dry, then another chance of storms arrives Thursday with another front.

Friday through the weekend and perhaps much of next week will be mostly dry. Cooler than normal temperatures are likely this weekend, then warmer temperatures return next week.

