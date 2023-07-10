Heightened chance for strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild temperatures are on tap once again this evening with lows mostly in the upper 50s to 60s. The chance for isolated thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies will help keep those temperatures steady tonight.

Tomorrow we will have a heightened chance for strong to severe thunderstorms during the hours of 1 pm until about midnight. While most of KOTA Territory will be under a Marginal or a 1 out of 5 risk for strong thunderstorms. The areas of Wall, Philip, Kadoka, Martin, and those areas along I-90 will be in a Slight risk or a 2 out of 5 risk. The main threats are hail and strong winds, heavy rain and lightning will also be produced by stronger storms. Highs will range from the 70s to 80s with plenty of daytime sun, then we will see increasing cloud cover as thunderstorms being to develop.

Temperatures will continue to be slightly cooler with some areas in the 70s over the next couple of days, however, highs will mostly range from the 70s to 80s with a few 90s likely. Daily chances for strong to severe thunderstorms will also persist throughout the rest of the week.

