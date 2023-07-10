Fire Station 1 is on track to finish construction on time

Rapid City Fire Station 1 construction should be finished in 2025.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In February, the Rapid City Fire Department broke ground for an expansion to the main fire station.

The expansion and updates are addressing the needs for the station, including integrating the fire marshal’s office into the main building. Along with the physical building construction, the department has also had to do some work inside the garage to update the drainage system.

“They’ve been moving right along, I think fully on schedule. Mechanicals been put in, a bunch of the mechanical pieces have been put in for the new building and then we’ll feed this existing portion once they come in and do the remodel in here. There’s just a ton of work going on all over the place here,” said RCFD Chief Jason Culberson.

The department is expected to move into part of their new station in October of 2024, with all constructions and upgrades expected to be done in 2025.

Culberson also said that Mac Construction has been amazing in keeping the station operational, while also staying on track with all the construction.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Rapid City business gains national acclaim, recognized for innovative mount and featured on...
Rapid City’s El Diablo Truck Mounts: from local success to national recognition

Latest News

Reconstruction is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion on the road, and near the...
Reconstruction coming to Rapid City road
How would you spend your multi-million-dollar prize?
What’s the first thing you would do if you won the Powerball?
Sturgis rally shirts
Preparing for the biggest event in South Dakota
Caputa Loop grass fire.
Deputies help douse Caputa grass fire