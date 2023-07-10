Eating sloppy joes and pie for a good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Silver City held an ice cream social Sunday with the proceeds going toward funding their volunteer fire department.

Most days the loudest sounds in this town are birds and the wind blowing through trees, but every year on July 9, the city comes alive. The gathering hall is transformed into a center for activities and eating sweet treats. The purpose is to raise money for the Silver City Fire Department.

“This event is really our biggest fundraiser of the year with the food the sloppy joes and pickles and beans and chips and I think we have 75 pies this year,” said Phil Schlife, the Fire Chief for Silver City Fire Department.

With a nature walk being hosted in the morning, many of the participants will be looking for a meal after they are done.

In addition, a silent auction is held to fundraise with over $15,000 worth of products to sell. All the sales of which will go toward funding the fire department.

Schlife says the need for Silver City Fire Department is felt regularly.

“We had a fire July 2nd and along with Johnson Siding, we were able to get there rather quickly and keep it under two acres so that kind of stuff is really important, and having the funds to keep our trucks running and keep our firefighters with proper protective gear, it’s really important.”

Schlife admitted he wasn’t sure when Silver City started this tradition but he emphasized that he has no plans to stop any time soon.

