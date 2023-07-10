Deputies help douse Caputa grass fire

A grassland fire near Caputa started early Monday afternoon.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early this afternoon, a grass fire broke out near Caputa.

Two deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and reported seeing smoke, and said there was a possibility of houses being damaged. While waiting for the fire department to respond, the two grabbed hoses that were hooked up to one of the local houses, and started spraying the area to stop the spread of the fire.

”We didn’t know how long it was going to take for the fire department to find a way into where it was, and we didn’t want any property damage or livestock to be injured or anything like that. So we just jumped in and took care of the situation,” said Deputy Brian Austin.

No injuries or property damage was reported, other than the burned areas of grass in the field the fire started in.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
South Dakota lawmakers discuss their visit to the U.S. and Mexico border.
Three South Dakota state lawmakers tour southern U.S. border

Latest News

Rapid City Fire Department Station1 construction update.
Fire Station 1 is on track to finish construction on time
Sturgis rally shirts
Preparing for the biggest event in South Dakota
The musical features 20 different songs to help people journey back to the 80s.
Rock the night away with the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater
Native Pop showcases artists from the Black Hills and beyond