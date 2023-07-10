Deputies help douse Caputa grass fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early this afternoon, a grass fire broke out near Caputa.

Two deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and reported seeing smoke, and said there was a possibility of houses being damaged. While waiting for the fire department to respond, the two grabbed hoses that were hooked up to one of the local houses, and started spraying the area to stop the spread of the fire.

”We didn’t know how long it was going to take for the fire department to find a way into where it was, and we didn’t want any property damage or livestock to be injured or anything like that. So we just jumped in and took care of the situation,” said Deputy Brian Austin.

No injuries or property damage was reported, other than the burned areas of grass in the field the fire started in.

