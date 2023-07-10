Celebrate 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday with free Slurpees

FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating...
FILE - Everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores on July 11 at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.(7-Eleven Inc.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) – 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday just got sweeter by offering customers free Slurpee drinks to celebrate.

According to a news release, everyone and anyone can enjoy the tasty treat in stores Tuesday at participating 7-Elevens, Stripes and Speedway locations.

If you were born July 11, the convenience retailer has just the festive merch for you.

“We’ve always thought that being born on July 11 had its perks, but we’re excited to extend the birthday celebration this year not only to those who share our birthday, but to all of the loyal fans of Slurpee,” 7-Eleven Executive Vice President Marissa Jarratt said.

From T-shirts letting people know you’re a 7-Eleven birthday twin to custom wrapping paper, there’s something for anyone who wants to be part of the stores’ special day.

“From festive décor to craveable snacks and of course, iconic Slurpee drinks — we have everything you need to celebrate the best day of the year,” Jarratt said.

New and existing fuel rewards members can also receive an additional 11 cents off each gallon purchased on July 11 at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations.

