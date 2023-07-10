Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

During victim impact statements in 2018, several athletes testified that over the course of Nassar’s more than two decades of sexual abuse they had told adults what was happening, including coaches and athletic trainers, but that it went unreported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wagner man sentenced for abusive sexual contact
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
The two-day event was held after Gay Pride Month.
Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
South Dakota lawmakers discuss their visit to the U.S. and Mexico border.
Three South Dakota state lawmakers tour southern U.S. border

Latest News

Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in...
VIDEO: Harry Styles hit in eye by object thrown on stage
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in...
Harry Styles hit in eye with object while performing
King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
After meeting Sunak, Biden heads for Windsor Castle to discuss clean energy with King Charles III
Florida voters react to GOP loyalty pledge