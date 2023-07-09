UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion

ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: The Sully County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene of an explosion at Ringneck Energy in Onida.

According to DRG News, no one was injured from the explosion, but Onida Volunteer Fire Department Chief Caleb Shepherd said that six employees were at work at the time and there is major structural damage to the ethanol production portion of the plant.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office will begin an investigation on Monday. One mile of old Highway 83 will remain closed to all traffic until further notice.

Twenty firefighters and five trucks responded from the Blunt Volunteer Fire Department, Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department. Onida Ambulance, the Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and Pierre Rescue also responded.

#ethanol plant in Onida. Heard a loud noise that shook our house. Prayers for safety of everyone at #RingNeck Energy pic.twitter.com/iOPnVTKnyL — Jeremey Frost (@FearlessGrain) July 9, 2023

