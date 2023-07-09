UPDATE: SD Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Onida ethanol plant explosion

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.
According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.(Jeremy Frost)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ONIDA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: The Sully County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene of an explosion at Ringneck Energy in Onida.

According to DRG News, no one was injured from the explosion, but Onida Volunteer Fire Department Chief Caleb Shepherd said that six employees were at work at the time and there is major structural damage to the ethanol production portion of the plant.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office will begin an investigation on Monday. One mile of old Highway 83 will remain closed to all traffic until further notice.

Twenty firefighters and five trucks responded from the Blunt Volunteer Fire Department, Pierre Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Pierre Volunteer Fire Department. Onida Ambulance, the Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and Pierre Rescue also responded.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews were on the scene of an explosion at an ethanol plant in Onida, South Dakota.

According to eyewitness reports, an explosion happened Sunday afternoon at Ringneck Energy.

Details are limited at this time, but it has been confirmed there are no injuries.

Additional units from the Pierre Fire Department assisted with extinguishing the flames.

Dakota News Now has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on this developing story.

