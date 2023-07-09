Rapid City man looking to grow strongman community

Claymore has been competing in strongman competitions since 2017
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colin Claymore is an active member of the Black Hills’ strongman community and is excited about welcoming newcomers to the sport. Ben Burns spoke to Claymore about the welcoming nature of strongman competitions, and why it takes a lot more than just strength to come out on top.

