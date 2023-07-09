Organizations to host public meeting on major street plan update/analysis project

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public is invited to attend a meeting hosted by the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (RCAMPO), in partnership with the City of Rapid City and the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The purpose of this meeting is to present the Major Street Plan Update and Analysis project and gather initial feedback from attendees.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, July 13 from 4-6 p.m. in Council Chambers and the Circle of Friends Community Room at City Hall, located at 300 Sixth Street.

Attendees will be asked to assist in identifying priority corridors which will then have conceptual alignments developed. Written comments will be accepted through July 21, 2023, and may be submitted at the open house, via mail to RCAMPO, or through the project website: www.RCmajorstreets.com

Members of the project team and MPO staff will be available to answer questions and receive input. A pre-recorded presentation will be playing throughout the evening, so please attend anytime during the meeting time. Informational boards and comment forms will be available for residents to learn more about the project and submit feedback.

