Barrel racers young and old compete at Prospector Challenge

Final weekend of annual summer series
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Prospector Challenge is all about giving barrel racers and pole benders in the region a chance to gain experience and earn some time in the spotlight. On Saturday, a handful of cowgirls showed off their skills on day two of the series’ final weekend. Ben Burns highlights some of the top riders of the day.

