Six people are dead after a plane crashes into field and bursts into flames in California, officials say

FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRIETA, Calif. (AP) — Six people died after a plane crashed over a Southern California field on Saturday morning before bursting into flames.

The plane was engulfed in fire along with about one acre of vegetation when deputies arrived. The plane crashed near an airport in the city of Murrieta, California, in southwest Riverside County, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The flight had originally departed from the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas before crashing into the field, KTLA reported. The station described the plane as a Cessna C550 business jet.

The six plane occupants were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after authorities found the burning plane after 4:15 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are both investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance to Rapid City Regional Airport
Rapid City Regional Airport appeals to motorcycle riders flying in
Highway 385 pic
How one highway repair could cost lives
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.
Bagola sentenced for murder
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Duane Sierra pleads not guilty on murder charges
The $25,000 dollar donation will help OneHeart continue to provide services for those in nee.
Rapid City non-profit surprised with donation

Latest News

A man in Kentucky recently won a $225,000 Cash Ball jackpot while playing the lottery.
Man wins lottery jackpot thanks to playing Cash Ball for son’s birthday
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
A puppy named Trooper has been able to beat the odds and survive after being found covered in...
‘Miracle pup’: Dog found suffering with 200-plus ticks saved by animal rescuers
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Inmate suspected of homicide escapes from a Pennsylvania jail using bed sheets