Sioux Park playground gets a makeover

The new playground in Sioux Park is quite popular with children.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a much-needed renovation, the new Sioux Park playground is open for fun! The previous equipment was close to 30-years-old and needed a lot of touch-ups.

The new types of equipment include a “Tot-Lot” a “T-Swing” and a “Zip-line.”

The old surfacing of the playground has been replaced with artificial turf that satisfies the requirements for fall protection.

There was such anticipation for the playground to be finished, the crew could not even wait to have a standard ribbon cutting.

City parks division manager, Scott Anderson said it is nice to have some positive news everyone could not wait for.

“There were a few things the installer adjusted, just to make it safety compliant within that period - it was about a week, it was tough to keep people out here, so we didn’t figure we could wait for a ribbon cutting so, we just let people in now,” Anderson said.

