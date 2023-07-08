Public meeting scheduled for Sheridan Lake reconstruction project

City Council approves bid award for initial work on extensive project
(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A public information meeting on the multi-phase Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project is set to take place in Rapid City, hosted by the City of Rapid City and Avid4 Engineering.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at Calvary Lutheran Church located at 5311 Sheridan Lake Road. The project involves the complete reconstruction of Sheridan Lake Road, from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard, to accommodate the current and future rise in traffic. The average daily traffic has increased substantially over the years, from around 4,000 vehicles per day in 1995 to 16,000 per day in 2019.

The City of Rapid City has appointed Avid4 Engineering, Inc. to design the reconstruction of Sheridan Lake Road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard. At the meeting, the Rapid City Council approved a bid award to Mainline Contracting, Inc. for the utility, wall, and sidewalk breakout work on the project.

The initial project phase will include the construction of a common utility trench for City IT and private utility companies (power, gas, and communications) to relocate ahead of the scheduled roadway widening project. The bid award also includes the construction of a retaining wall and sidewalk on the east side of the corridor. The sidewalk will be used as a pedestrian access route when the full widening project occurs.

