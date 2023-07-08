Potential stormy start to the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ll see gradually clearing skies this evening and lows will mostly be in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another stormy day, the morning hours will start off with a few passing clouds. Daytime heating and an unsettled weather pattern will lead to a marginal risk or 1 out of 5 risk for strong thunderstorms for the region. Southwestern Campbell County will be under a slight risk or at 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms, large hail and gusty wind will be the main threat. Highs will once again be mostly in the 70s with some areas possibly getting close to the 80s.

We will remain dry Sunday into Monday a warming trend will last bringing us back to seasonable temperatures in the 80s to 90s on Monday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday as a semi-unsettled weather pattern returns meaning we can’t rule out the chance for thunderstorms for the remainder of the week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.
Bagola sentenced for murder
Rapid City police officer declared justified in the recent shooting of a man in Star Village.
Jackley releases review on Star Village officer involved shooting
On July fourth, Ben & Jerry's ice cream posted on Twitter a post that would spark controversy.
Ice cream meltdown: Ben and Jerry’s controversial land return
Firework fire extinguish
Rapid City Fire Department had a busy 4th of July
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism started

Latest News

Rapid CIty 7 Day Forecast
Turning much warmer as we head into next week.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today.
Storms KEVN
Strong to severe thunderstorms expected Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler then normal temperatures again today.