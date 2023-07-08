Potential stormy start to the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’ll see gradually clearing skies this evening and lows will mostly be in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be another stormy day, the morning hours will start off with a few passing clouds. Daytime heating and an unsettled weather pattern will lead to a marginal risk or 1 out of 5 risk for strong thunderstorms for the region. Southwestern Campbell County will be under a slight risk or at 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms, large hail and gusty wind will be the main threat. Highs will once again be mostly in the 70s with some areas possibly getting close to the 80s.

We will remain dry Sunday into Monday a warming trend will last bringing us back to seasonable temperatures in the 80s to 90s on Monday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday as a semi-unsettled weather pattern returns meaning we can’t rule out the chance for thunderstorms for the remainder of the week.

