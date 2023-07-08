Pennington County sees increase in break-ins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department are seeing an increase in break-ins of homes, garages, and cars.

Although specific areas aren’t being targeted, the burglars are looking for unlocked homes and cars, and stealing anything of value.

These items can include guns, wallets, and keys, the sheriff’s office has also seen an increase in cars being stolen.

“What they do is they just go around at night looking for unlocked cars. Occasionally they’ll look and see if there’s something of value in a car and if it’s in plain view and the cars are locked, sometimes we’ll get those entries where they’ll break the window to get in. Typically, what we see is the unlocked vehicles that they are going for,” said Sgt. Amanda Swanson, PCSO.

To help avoid break-ins, experts suggest making sure everything is locked before you go to bed, bringing all valuables inside and don’t leave items in plain sight.

It is also encouraged to park in areas that are illuminated and to get a security camera.

