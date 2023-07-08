Pennington County sees increase in break-ins

Securely lock all doors and windows at night and avoid leaving valuables in plain view to prevent break-ins.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department are seeing an increase in break-ins of homes, garages, and cars.

Although specific areas aren’t being targeted, the burglars are looking for unlocked homes and cars, and stealing anything of value.

These items can include guns, wallets, and keys, the sheriff’s office has also seen an increase in cars being stolen.

“What they do is they just go around at night looking for unlocked cars. Occasionally they’ll look and see if there’s something of value in a car and if it’s in plain view and the cars are locked, sometimes we’ll get those entries where they’ll break the window to get in. Typically, what we see is the unlocked vehicles that they are going for,” said Sgt. Amanda Swanson, PCSO.

To help avoid break-ins, experts suggest making sure everything is locked before you go to bed, bringing all valuables inside and don’t leave items in plain sight.

It is also encouraged to park in areas that are illuminated and to get a security camera.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.
Bagola sentenced for murder
Rapid City police officer declared justified in the recent shooting of a man in Star Village.
Jackley releases review on Star Village officer involved shooting
On July fourth, Ben & Jerry's ice cream posted on Twitter a post that would spark controversy.
Ice cream meltdown: Ben and Jerry’s controversial land return
Firework fire extinguish
Rapid City Fire Department had a busy 4th of July
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism started

Latest News

Friday will have an artist award reception.
The Journey Museum hosts free Native art show
The accused killing was suspected of happening between July 3 and 4.
Boesem pleads not guilty
Strider Bike Company in Rapid City, SD
Non-profit organization hopes to make international trade easier for Rushmore state businesses
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism has ended