Drag queen invites Gov. Noem to drag show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every summer, The Black Hills Center for Equality hosts the Black Hills Pride Festival in Rapid City bringing together members of the LGBTQ community to celebrate “hard-fought civil rights gains” over the past few decades.

The atmosphere surrounding LGBTQ rights has become contentious in recent months. According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 520 anti-LGBTQ laws have been introduced in state legislatures this year.

In South Dakota, conservative lawmakers pushed House Bill 1116 which would, “prohibit the use of state resources in hosting lewd or lascivious content.”

Supporters said the aim was to protect children and the public, but critics say the bill was specifically crafted to restrict drag shows and would have had a chilling effect on freedom of speech.

Although the bill ultimately failed to pass the state senate, Virgo the Vixen, a local drag queen, says the development has made it hard to find work.

“I find the bill not only discriminating, but also horrific and basically in a nutshell it stifles the American spirit of free press, free will, also freedom of speech,” Vixen said.

Two bills concerning drag performances failed to pass during this year’s legislative session. On July 1, a law signed by Gov. Noem banning gender-affirming care for minors went into effect. Noem championed the law, saying, “South Dakota’s kids are our future. With this legislation, we are protecting kids from harmful, permanent medical procedures.”

Civil rights activists, including the ACLU of South Dakota say these laws are discriminatory and Vixen agrees, but is open to a conversation with the governor.

“To Governor Noem, I invite you to come to one of our shows this weekend and sit and talk with the people and educate yourself on what it means to be a drag performer,” Vixen said.

