RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 31-year-old Vincent Boesem pleads not guilty to second-degree murder today in federal court in Rapid City.

Boesem is accused of killing Merle Good Voice Flue by blunt force trauma in July of last year near Oglala.

Boesem is being held in the Pennington County Jail pending a continued detention hearing set for next Wednesday.

He faces a potential life sentence if he’s convicted on the murder charge.

