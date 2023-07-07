Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism has ended

Lucian Celestine is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump in June 2020.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A jury trial for the man charged with threat of terrorism has ended.

Lucian Celestine is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump in June of 2020, ahead of Trump’s visit for the Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

Celestine’s trial went to the jury on Thursday, and the jury was in deliberation until early Friday.

The jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision, and the judge declared a hung jury.

We reached out to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office to find out if they would retry Celestine, but the Attorney’s Office has yet to respond.

