Roar-and-rumble fill Deadwood for 3-wheeler rally

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rough and rowdy town of Deadwood will be filled with the roar of 3-wheelers, a form of motorcycle, for the Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally. 2023 will be the 9th year of the rally, and so far has had trikes from 44 states plus Canada.

From July 9 to July 14, events like the Trike Show n’ Shine, the “Will Bill Me” scavenger hunt, and the Night Trike Ride can fill trike riders’ week.

The 3-wheeler rally started in the Black Hills after Mike Gustafson saw a trike while spending time in Deadwood. Gustafson thought they were pretty neat and needed one for himself, next he decided everyone with a trike should ride the winding roads of the Black Hills.

For more information on the Deadwood 3-Wheeler Rally follow this link and watch the interview above.

