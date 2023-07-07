Research professionals at South Dakota Mines say their graduates are choosing to stay in the Black Hills

South Dakota's college graduates often don't stick around. One partnership is trying to change that.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over the last decade South Dakota Mines has had an influx of job opportunities thanks to the commercialization and building of a new office. The Office of Economic Development, as well as several other projects, are underway such as the Nucor Mineral Industries Building.

The Associate Vice President for Research-Economic Development, Joseph Wright says the school has been able to have a number of graduates stay in the state because of new entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Start-up companies have been created out of Mines, and that’s new. That’s not something students had or even faculty had an opportunity to do is create successful start-ups and stay in the state,” Wright said.

Wright said this is especially important to see graduates come back and become mentors and teach students at South Dakota Mines.

According to the South Dakota Mines website, the university is one of only five universities in the United States to have all three mineral industry disciplines: geology and geological engineering, mining engineering and management, and metallurgical and materials engineering.

Nucor Mineral Industries Building is making progress as this building will house all three disciplines listed above. This will increase research in these fields and jobs stemming from educated graduates.

Interim Vice President for Research at South Dakota Mines, Laurie Anderson said there is a good chance that graduates come back to make a life where they first started after branching out.

“I see a number of alumni might have a career internationally and come back eventually and maybe retire from a large business, but come back and do entrepreneurial things,” Anderson said. “There’s a strong link to this region. People like the Black Hills. They like Rapid City, and they like coming back here because we have a lot of amenities, but we still have a small-town feel.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City police officer declared justified in the recent shooting of a man in Star Village.
Jackley releases review on Star Village officer involved shooting
Colton Bagola sentenced for 2019 murder.
Bagola sentenced for murder
On July fourth, Ben & Jerry's ice cream posted on Twitter a post that would spark controversy.
Ice cream meltdown: Ben and Jerry’s controversial land return
Firework fire extinguish
Rapid City Fire Department had a busy 4th of July
Trial for Rapid City man charged with threat of felony terrorism started

Latest News

Rapid CIty 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Entrance to Rapid City Regional Airport
Rapid City Regional Airport appeals to motorcycle riders flying in
Rapid City Regional Airport to lend out motorcycles this Rally
South Dakota Mines aims to keep young minds in the Black Hills