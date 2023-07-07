Rapid City seeks organizations for community development grants

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Rapid is seeking organizations to submit letters of interest for $420,000 in Community Development Block Grants.

The grants are designed to fund projects benefiting low-income households.

In 2022, a Rapid City organization received an $80,000 grant to support their weatherization program for low-income homes, focusing on crucial repairs.

Less than a year later, they recently completed the required environmental review process and signed the documents to officially secure the funds.

”So if the roof has issues or if there’s flooring issues or other types of skirting that we can’t qualify under weatherization, this allows us to make those repairs and to be able to resolve, you know, the problems with that,” said Western South Dakota Community Action Executive Director Shawn Burke.

The city’s Community Enrichment Division is coordinating the effort.

The submission deadline for letters of interest is set for Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.

