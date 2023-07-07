Rapid City non-profit surprised with donation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most non-profits run off donations and grants but finding those resources can be a tedious task.

Now First Interstate Bank is looking to ease that search with its Believe in Local campaign.

With the assistance of employees, various nonprofits are helped with the goal of “supporting the places we call home.”

And that home landed right here in Rapid City as First Interstate employees surprised OneHeart with a $25,00 donation.

”Well, it’s an amazing to give back to our community. At First Interstate Bank one of the core values is that we’re committed to our communities, and what better way to prove that than to donate to an organization such as OneHeart, who are doing amazing work within our communities,” said Ingrid Reuter, administrative assistant for the West River First Interstate Bank.

Cyrissa Thompson, treasury solutions officer for the bank added “It was extremely exciting and emotional at the same time for everybody involved. There were tears.”

OneHeart is a transformation campus where people living below the poverty line are provided resources to help them either obtain a job, learn a new skill, or further their education.

The goal of the non-profit is to ensure guests have permanent housing and steady employment once they leave campus. Thursday’s donation will help with that mission.

“We knew it was a risk, we knew that people are complicated, and we could build this, and it might not work, right we knew that. And so many people had faith in us and took that chance, many others were very doubtful and had concerns and we understood that,” said Charity Doyle, executive director for OneHeart.

She went on to add, “I think we’ve proven that our model works, we’re trying to prove it on a larger scale. And to be recognized in an unsolicited fashion, it is just the best, it’s absolutely wonderful.”

Last year OneHeart served more than 260 people.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.